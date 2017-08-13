Bryce Harper has no ligament or tendon damage in knee

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper appears to have avoided serious injury Saturday night after slipping on first base during the team’s 3-1 win over San Francisco.

Harper lost his footing running out a ground ball and was unable to put weight on his leg as he left the field, sparking fears of an ACL or MCL tear. However, general manager Mike Rizzo announced Sunday that Harper had no ligament or tendon damage, but a bone bruise, leaving the team optimistic of a return in the regular season.

Bryce Harper has a significant bone bruise in his knee but no ligament or tendon tears, Rizzo says. Nats optimistic he'll play this season — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) August 13, 2017

It’s not the first time Harper has given the Nats a scare this season, though this one looked even more severe. It’s just about the best news they could have hoped for, and it sounds like they’ll have him back in time for the playoffs.