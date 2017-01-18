Bryce Harper lobbies on Twitter for Nats to sign Matt Wieters, Greg Holland

Bryce Harper is calling for his Washington Nationals to break bread.

ESPN’s Jim Bowden reported on Wednesday that the Nationals maintain interest in free agents Matt Wieters and Greg Holland but are facing a dilemma because they are overbudget on their new spring training facility.

#Nationals still have interest in both Wieters & Holland..but they are way over budget on Spring Training Complex making decision difficult — Jim Bowden (@JimBowden_ESPN) January 18, 2017

Harper tweeted his two cents in response, appearing to lobby for the Nats to make the signings instead of spending on a team store for the facility.

The Nationals do have some holes to fill at both catcher and closer after Wilson Ramos and Mark Melancon departed in free agency this winter. Their interest is nothing new either.

But what’s interesting here is that Harper is represented by Scott Boras, who is also the agent for both Wieters and Holland. Legitimate desire for talent, savvy business play, or 140-character tomfoolery? You make the call.