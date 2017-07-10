Ad Unit
Monday, July 10, 2017

Bryce Harper: Mets, Braves fans are more rude than Philly fans

July 10, 2017
by Grey Papke

Bryce Harper

Philadelphia Phillies fans got a ringing endorsement — sort of — from Bryce Harper on Monday.

Philadelphia sports fans are, after all, stereotyped as an angry bunch that once threw snowballs at Santa Claus, but as far as Harper is concerned, there are two other fanbases in the NL East that beat them in that regard.

Harper and the Nationals do have some experience with booing Phillies fans, but they seem pretty unimpressed by it. It’s worth noting, though, that the Phillies haven’t had a winning season since Harper entered the league in 2012, while the Mets have been to a World Series and the Braves have made two playoff appearances as well. Success may have emboldened their fans — and Philly’s lack of it may have limited some of the bile and abuse Harper has encountered.


