Bryce Harper has funny quote about Mike Morse in fight

I feel like not enough attention is being paid to this collision between teammates Michael Morse and Jeff Samardzija during the Harper brawl pic.twitter.com/HDiO2AaUJW — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) May 29, 2017

Speaking about the incident a day later, Harper said he was thankful for Morse blocking the one punch.

Bryce added he's appreciative Michael Morse got in there & ended up stopping Samardzija from landing one. "I'm very thankful for Mikey Mo." — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) May 30, 2017

Strickland was suspended six games for the fight, while Harper got four. The history between the two, which began with this incident three years ago, played a role in the fight and penalty.