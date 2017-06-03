Report: Bryce Harper wants to play for Cubs

Bryce Harper is still a year and a half away from free agency, but that isn’t going to stop the rumors from starting already.

The latest, courtesy of Peter Gammons, is that Harper has his eyes on the Chicago Cubs.

Gammons told 670 The Score’s Mully and Hanley that Harper liked the Cubs, but finances would likely prevent him from teaming up with his former Little League teammate Kris Bryant.

“I have people tell me that Bryce Harper really would prefer to play for the Cubs, but somehow, I don’t think that it’s going to be affordable to have Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant on the same team,” Gammons said.

When you see the kind of figures tossed around for Harper, and you take into account what Bryant would probably want, you can understand why it’s a long shot to ever happen. It’s still fun to imagine the kind of talent such a team would have, though.

Harper, 24, has already made four All-Star teams and won Rookie of the Year and MVP. Bryant, 25, is looking to make his third straight All-Star team, and he similarly has already won MVP and Rookie of the Year.

