Bryce Harper uses barbed wire bat from ‘The Walking Dead’

Bryce Harper had a new weapon with him at spring training on Sunday, and its name is Lucille.

Harper was seen at Washington Nationals camp carrying a bat that is wrapped in barbed wire:

Bryce Harper has a bat wrapped in barbed wire, because why not? pic.twitter.com/DRBhhg02h3 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 19, 2017

Those who watch “The Walking Dead” will immediately notice that the bat is the same one used by the villain Negan in the show. Harper received it a few days ago from the show and apparently likes it because it’s heavy.

Harper told me he received a couple of days ago from The Walking Dead.. likes the heavy weight of it. https://t.co/Jri15EzLRw — Carol Maloney (@carolmaloney4) February 19, 2017

The Lucille bats are apparently becoming a common thing around MLB spring training clubhouses. A few days ago, Detroit Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez showed off his bat:

Fans may feel that “The Walking Dead” has jumped the shark, but it’s alive and well around MLB. And credit to Harper for always incorporating gear that is relevant to pop culture, such as this T-shirt.