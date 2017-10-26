Cameron Maybin dubs himself ‘TacoHero’ after stolen base

Cameron Maybin may have a new awesome nickname thanks to his play in Game 2 of the World Series.

The Houston Astros outfielder entered Game 2 as a defensive replacement in the 10th inning. In the 11th, Maybin led off the inning with a single. He then stole second and scored on George Springer’s home run.

The important item here is that Maybin’s stolen base was the first of the game and activated a Taco Bell promotion.

Taco Bell has a sponsorship deal running during the World Series where they award free tacos after the first base is stolen during the World Series. This year, Maybin got the first stolen base, ingratiating himself with all of America. He’s now America’s “TacoHero.”

If @MLB allows players to wear nicknames on jerseys again for Players Wknd, should mine be #TacoHero? Taking votes. https://t.co/egHQROnpxS — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 27, 2017

What's better than a win in extra innings? Free @tacobell! Proud to be America's #StealABaseStealATaco guy. You ALL get free tacos on 11/1! pic.twitter.com/sRdpp1Z7Js — Cameron Maybin (@CameronMaybin) October 26, 2017

Fans can visit a Taco Bell on Wednesday, Nov. 1 to claim their free Doritos Locos Taco.