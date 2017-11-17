Cardinals have reportedly expressed interest in Eric Hosmer

Could Eric Hosmer go from one rival to another?

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the St. Louis Cardinals have registered an interest in the free agent first baseman, formerly of the Kansas City Royals.

One source called Hosmer “a good fit” for what the Cardinals envision as far as building their lineup goes.

Of course, the challenge for the Cardinals may be finding a way to afford Hosmer. While they’re quite intent on making a big move, the first baseman’s age and production will make him a very expensive proposition — just ask the Royals, who are losing faith in their ability to retain him. Still, it would be a major statement of intent for a Cardinals team that is looking to get back into the playoffs after a two-year absence.