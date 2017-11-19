Report: Cardinals make formal trade offer for Giancarlo Stanton

The St. Louis Cardinals’ pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton is as real as it gets.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Sunday that the Cardinals have made a formal trade offer for Stanton.

The Cardinals are a team that’s been known to be in pursuit of Stanton. But Stanton has a full no-trade clause and needs to approve any trade, so it’s up to him to decide whether he would play for the Cardinals.

Miami could be in favor of a deal with the Cardinals thanks to all the prospects they have such as Alex Reyes and Jack Flaherty. The Giants and Red Sox are other teams that have reportedly been in the mix for the slugger, who is coming off a 59-homer season and won NL MVP. The Marlins have a sense of where Stanton would accept a trade.