Report: Cardinals, Giants have ‘most intense’ interest in Giancarlo Stanton

A handful of teams are expected to make a play for Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton this winter, but two appear to have emerged as the most desperate.

According to longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons, the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants have been the most dedicated in trying to acquire Stanton.

Source says SF, StL interest in Stanton is most intense, but whether Giancarlo goes either place is TBD — Peter Gammons (@pgammo) November 13, 2017

As Gammons notes, Stanton will have to sign off on any trade. In addition to being owed $295 million over the next 10 years, the 28-year-old also has a full no-trade clause in his contract. There have been rumblings that he would prefer to play for a west coast team, which could mean he would block a deal to St. Louis.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported last week that it would be a “stunning upset” if Stanton ended up anywhere but San Francisco or St. Louis. The Cardinals seem like the most likely trade partner, as they have several top pitching prospects in their farm system.

The Boston Red Sox are another team to watch, though the latest we heard makes it seem like they would prefer to explore other options.