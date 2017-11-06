Cardinals reportedly plan to talk to Marlins about Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich

The St. Louis Cardinals will reportedly make adding a quality outfielder a key part of their offseason agenda.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals will be in search of a middle-of-the-order hitter who will slot into the outfield. With the team unwilling to pay big bucks and compete in free agency for slugger J.D. Martinez, they are more likely to seek talks with the Miami Marlins, who are likely to make at least one of Giancarlo Stanton or Christian Yelich available.

The Cardinals will also be in the market for one of the many late-inning relievers available, with closer Greg Holland at the top of their list.

It looks like it’s going to be a big offseason in St. Louis, as the team has been linked to another big bat as well — though perhaps a less attainable one. It’s clear that missing the playoffs for two seasons in a row has not sat well with them.