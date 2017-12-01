pixel 1
Friday, December 1, 2017

Report: Cardinals become latest team to meet with Giancarlo Stanton’s reps

December 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Giancarlo Stanton

The San Francisco Giants are not the only team close enough to a Giancarlo Stanton deal to get a meeting with the slugger’s representatives.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the St. Louis Cardinals met with Stanton’s representatives in Los Angeles on Friday, and talks between the Cardinals and Miami Marlins have grown serious — as they have with the Giants.

Ultimately it comes down to where Stanton wants to go. The slugger has a no-trade clause and the Marlins will need his approval for any deal to be made, which is why his representatives are meeting with potential suitors.

It looks like the Giants and Cardinals are the two primary suitors for Stanton, though rumors still linger that there is a third team he’d prefer to go to if possible.

