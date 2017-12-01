Report: Cardinals become latest team to meet with Giancarlo Stanton’s reps

The San Francisco Giants are not the only team close enough to a Giancarlo Stanton deal to get a meeting with the slugger’s representatives.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the St. Louis Cardinals met with Stanton’s representatives in Los Angeles on Friday, and talks between the Cardinals and Miami Marlins have grown serious — as they have with the Giants.

Sources: #STLCards officials have a meeting with Giancarlo Stanton today in Los Angeles. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2017

To clarify, I am told the #STLCards meeting is with Giancarlo Stanton's representatives — not necessarily Stanton himself. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2017

#STLCards meeting with Giancarlo Stanton's reps does not necessarily mean trade agreement is in place with #Marlins, but talks have reached serious stage — as is also the case with #SFGiants. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 1, 2017

Ultimately it comes down to where Stanton wants to go. The slugger has a no-trade clause and the Marlins will need his approval for any deal to be made, which is why his representatives are meeting with potential suitors.

It looks like the Giants and Cardinals are the two primary suitors for Stanton, though rumors still linger that there is a third team he’d prefer to go to if possible.