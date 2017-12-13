Cardinals trade Stephen Piscotty to Oakland to be closer to ailing mother

The St. Louis Cardinals worked on Wednesday to trade Stephen Piscotty closer to his home in the Bay Area to be near his ailing mother. According to a report, he is heading to the Oakland A’s.

Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported Wednesday evening that the A’s and Cardinals agreed on a trade that sends two prospects to the Cardinals for Piscotty.

Sources: A’s are in agreement on a trade to acquire Stephen Piscotty. Two minors leaguers go to cards in deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2017

Piscotty’s mother was diagnosed with ALS this year, and the Cardinals were trying to accommodate him by looking for a deal to send him to either the Giants or A’s. Here’s what Cardinals manager Mike Matheny told the Post Dispatch’s Derrick Goold about their intentions.

From the great @dgoold, comments from Mike Matheny that make it clear Cards would like to help Piscotty get back to the Bay Area. Piscotty’s mom was diagnosed with ALS this year: pic.twitter.com/hi6Q5XWz9B — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) December 13, 2017

Piscotty is from Pleasanton, which is in the East Bay and close to Oakland, so they couldn’t have done a better job of trying to help him out.

The Cardinals acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna in a trade with Miami earlier in the day, which enabled them to deal Piscotty.

Piscotty, 26, signed a six-year, $33.5 million extension with the Cardinals last April and is under team control through 2023.