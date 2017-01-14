Report: Carl Crawford likely headed into retirement

After 15 seasons in the MLB, four All-Star apperances, one Silver Slugger Award, one Gold Glove Award, and four seasons leading the American League in stolen bases, Carl Crawford appears ready to call it quits.

According to a report by Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe on Saturday quoting an unnamed Los Angeles Dodgers official, the veteran outfielder “has pretty much called it a career.”

The 35-year-old Crawford had been saddled by injuries in recent years and appeared in just 30 games for the Dodgers in 2016, batting .185/.230/.235. He was designated for assignment by the team in June and was finally released outright later that month.

There had been some rumors of Crawford potentially reuniting with the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom he spent the first nine seasons of his big league career. But with a boatload of money in his bank account (the Dodgers ate the $35 million remaining on his contract when they released him) and nothing left to prove, it sounds like Crawford may just be willing to sail off into the sunset.

