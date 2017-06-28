Carl Edwards Jr gives funny reason for skipping Cubs’ White House visit

Chicago Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. can now add “aspiring comedian” to his resume along with “World Series champion.”

Edwards was one of ten Cubs who skipped an informal visit to President Donald Trump’s White House on Wednesday, months after the team made their official visit to the then-Barack Obama-led White House. When asked why he chose not to attend this latest trip, Edwards gave this funny reason, per Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I’m trying to go see like the dinosaur museums,” he quipped.

The Cubs are in town for a midweek series against the Washington Nationals, so Edwards should have plenty of opportunity to visit the National Museum of Natural History or something of the like. Either way, it’s at least more interesting than the reason that Tom Brady gave for skipping his White House trip.

Image via Chicago Tribune on YouTube

H/T HardballTalk