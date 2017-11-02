pixel 1
Thursday, November 2, 2017

Carlos Beltran unsure about his retirement plans

November 2, 2017
by Dan Benton

It took 20 long years, but on Wednesday night, Carlos Beltran finally realized his dream of becoming a World Series champion.

With a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the World Series, the Houston Astros not only won their very first championship, but helped deliver Beltran what may turn out to be his only ring.

In the moments after the victory, Beltran openly wept.

Even during the team’s locker-room celebration, Beltran took a moment to stand aside and take it all in. He also took a moment to ponder his future in the game of baseball.

In the event Beltran does retire, he said it would only be from playing, not the game itself.

“I love the game of baseball,” Beltran said via Yahoo! Sports. “I have learned this year so much about working with the guys. I want to be around. I don’t want to disappear.”

The 40-year-old Beltran will now become an unrestricted free agent destined for Cooperstown whether he returns to play for another year or not.

