Carlos Carrasco leaves start for Indians with pectoral tightness

Carlos Carrasco left his start on Monday for the Cleveland Indians against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning with what the team is terming pectoral tightness.

Carrasco allowed a run in each of the innings he pitched and was charged with a fifth in the fourth inning, when he exited the game. There were signs that something was off with him as his fastball velocity was down.

Carrasco out after 3.2 IP. Left with a trainer. Averaged 95 mph with fastball in 1st. Down to 92.3 mph by 4th. Will keep you posted. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 15, 2017

Carrasco still managed to whiff six batters over 3.2 innings, but the six hits allowed tied a season high. He had previously been spectacular for the Indians all season, as he entered the game with a 1.86 ERA and 52 strikeouts in as many innings.

Cleveland will await further word on Carrasco’s status. He has been a strong starter for them for four seasons running.