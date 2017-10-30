Carlos Correa was so excited he didn’t remember his own walk-off celebration

Game 5 of the World Series lasted over five hours on Sunday night and featured seven home runs. With left-handed aces Dallas Keuchel and Clayton Kershawn starting, the game somehow saw 25 runs scored. No wonder Carlos Correa couldn’t even remember how he celebrated the Houston Astros’ dramatic victory.

When Alex Bregman drove in the game-winning run on a single in the bottom of the 10th, Correa was seen galloping outside the dugout screaming for pinch-runner Derek Fisher to slide into home.

Early Monday morning, Correa joked that he doesn’t remember reacting like that.

I can't recall doing that https://t.co/qhpOQoIIon — Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) October 30, 2017

The game was easily one of the most exciting in World Series history, so any reaction would have been acceptable. Heck, we all saw the toll Justin Verlander says the drama took on him. You simply can’t script playoff games any better than some of the ones we have seen this October.