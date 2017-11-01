Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend during post game interview (Video)
Carlos Correa was a winner in more ways than one on Wednesday.
The Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to claim their first World Series championship in franchise history. George Springer deservedly took home the MVP Award. Carlos Correa left with a fiancée.
During an interview with Ken Rosenthal after the game, Correa got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.
SHE SAID YES! pic.twitter.com/G4Z7kxFQK5
— ESPN (@espn) November 2, 2017
Congratulations to the happy couple!