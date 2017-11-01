Carlos Correa proposes to girlfriend during post game interview (Video)

Carlos Correa was a winner in more ways than one on Wednesday.

The Astros defeated the Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7 to claim their first World Series championship in franchise history. George Springer deservedly took home the MVP Award. Carlos Correa left with a fiancée.

During an interview with Ken Rosenthal after the game, Correa got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

Congratulations to the happy couple!