Carlos Correa upset with Roberto Osuna over final out celebration

Carlos Correa is not happy with Robert Osuna over the way the Blue Jays closer handled the final out of Thursday’s game.

Osuna got Correa to ground out to end Toronto’s 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros and took his sweet time walking the ball over to first.

Osuna continues to impress!! He makes it look easy as he walks over the last out to get his 22nd save & the W. #OsunaMatata @RobertoOsuna1 pic.twitter.com/PvF7vrcIt5 — Lorraine McMillanG (@bluejaylover49) July 7, 2017

He also mixed in a celebratory dab:

When you get 3 ups & 3 downs in 3 days, a little dab'll do ya!! 22year old Osuna gets save #2️⃣2️⃣ & the W for the Blue Jays! #OsunaMatata pic.twitter.com/mwb03FxQbU — Lorraine McMillanG (@bluejaylover49) July 7, 2017

The way Osuna celebrated did not sit well with Correa, who expressed some anger after the game.

Carlos Correa called out Roberto Osuna for showing him up on final out: "Next time I face him, he better not give up a homer." — Hunter Atkins (@HunterAtkins35) July 7, 2017

As far as “celebrations” go, this is tame. Osuna didn’t do much here. It’s not as if he pulled out a mock bow and arrow. Maybe Correa is just looking for a reason to be motivated.