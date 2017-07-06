Ad Unit
Carlos Correa upset with Roberto Osuna over final out celebration

July 6, 2017
by Larry Brown

Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa is not happy with Robert Osuna over the way the Blue Jays closer handled the final out of Thursday’s game.

Osuna got Correa to ground out to end Toronto’s 7-4 victory over the Houston Astros and took his sweet time walking the ball over to first.

He also mixed in a celebratory dab:

The way Osuna celebrated did not sit well with Correa, who expressed some anger after the game.

As far as “celebrations” go, this is tame. Osuna didn’t do much here. It’s not as if he pulled out a mock bow and arrow. Maybe Correa is just looking for a reason to be motivated.


