Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Carlos Correa could miss two months with thumb injury

July 18, 2017
by Grey Papke

Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros are pacing the American League, but their season just hit something of a road block.

The team announced Tuesday that star shortstop Carlos Correa will be out six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb.

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Astros fear Correa may need surgery on the thumb.

The good news is that this timetable would have Correa back just in time for the playoffs, where he can maybe try beer again. It doesn’t give him a lot of wiggle room for setbacks, though.


