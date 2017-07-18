Carlos Correa could miss two months with thumb injury

The Houston Astros are pacing the American League, but their season just hit something of a road block.

The team announced Tuesday that star shortstop Carlos Correa will be out six to eight weeks with a torn ligament in his thumb.

Astros have placed Carlos Correa on the 10-day disabled list with a torn ligament in his left thumb. He is expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks. — Houston Astros (@astros) July 18, 2017

According to Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports, the Astros fear Correa may need surgery on the thumb.

Sources: #Astros’ Correa might need surgery on his left thumb. No final determination yet. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 18, 2017

The good news is that this timetable would have Correa back just in time for the playoffs, where he can maybe try beer again. It doesn’t give him a lot of wiggle room for setbacks, though.