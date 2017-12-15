Carlos Santana reportedly signs three-year deal with Phillies

One of the top sluggers on the free agent market has officially come off the board, and you may be surprised to see where he landed.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Friday that Carlos Santana has signed a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Sources: phillies agree to deal with Carlos Santana — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2017

Santana’s deal is $60M for 3 years with philly — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2017

Santana spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cleveland Indians. The 31-year-old is just a career .247 hitter and batted .259 last year, but he can hit for power and draws about 100 walks per season. He hit 23 home runs last season and 34 in 2016.

Teams that were interested in Santana included the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox, so it’s somewhat of a surprise that he landed in Philly. The Phillies have won 73 or less games in each of the past five seasons, so it would seem that Santana merely signed with the highest bidder rather than trying to join a contender.