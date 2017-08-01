Cubs broadcaster Carlos Zambrano flexed for Jon Lester’s home run

“Big Z” was a big fan of Jon Lester’s power display on Tuesday.

Lester went deep in the bottom of the third inning of the Chicago Cubs’ game against the Arizona Diamondbacks for his first career home run. The blast was enough to get Carlos Zambrano to jump out of his chair and flex:

Zambrano pitched 11 seasons for the Cubs, so he was probably pleased not just about seeing a Chicago player do well, but in particular, seeing a pitcher hit well. In addition to being an All-Star pitcher, Zambrano had a reputation for being one of the best slugging pitchers in the game.

Zambrano was serving as a color commentator for CSN’s alternative language telecast in Spanish Tuesday. Here’s the call of the homer provided by Rodrigo Arana and Zambrano: