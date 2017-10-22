CC Sabathia hoping to return to Yankees in 2018

CC Sabathia is keeping his fingers crossed that Saturday’s heartbreaking loss to the Houston Astros wasn’t his final game with the New York Yankees.

After Sabathia took the season-ending defeat in Game 7 of the ALCS, he told reporters that he was hoping to return to the Yankees in 2018.

“I want to see this through,” said the veteran lefty, per Ashley Varela of HardballTalk. “This is where I want to play.”

Sabathia, 37, has finally reached the end of his contract with the Yankees after being with them for the last nine seasons. During his time in pinstripes, he has made three All-Star teams, led the league in wins twice, and won the World Series with them in 2009. Sabathia also had a resurgent 2017, going 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA during the year before delivering some big playoff performances.

Nonetheless, Sabathia has seen a lot of age-related decline in velocity and arm strength in recent years, and the Yankees may not want to continue giving a roster spot to an old ex-workhorse. Given the ups and downs that the former Cy Young winner has endured in New York however, it would certainly be fitting for him to finish his career with the Bombers, practicality permitting.