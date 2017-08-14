Ad Unit
Monday, August 14, 2017

Chad Bettis gets ovation in return to majors after cancer battle (Video)

August 14, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Chad Bettis is back in the major leagues after a battle with cancer and was greeted warmly by those in attendance at Coors Field.

Late last year, Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer. In March, doctors found the disease had spread and Bettis would need to undergo chemotherapy, which he did. Bettis finished his treatments in May and was back pitching in the minor leagues by mid-July.

On Monday, Bettis returned to the majors for the Rockies’ game against the Braves. When he was announced prior to the start of the game, Bettis received an ovation. Take a look and listen below.

Bettis also received kind and encouraging words from players around Major League Baseball ahead of his return, including from Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon, who underwent surgery for testicular cancer in May.

Bettis is in his fifth season with the Rockies. Last year he pitched to a 4.79 ERA over 32 starts and led the Rockies with 14 victories.

