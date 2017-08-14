Chad Bettis gets ovation in return to majors after cancer battle (Video)

Chad Bettis is back in the major leagues after a battle with cancer and was greeted warmly by those in attendance at Coors Field.

Late last year, Bettis was diagnosed with testicular cancer. In March, doctors found the disease had spread and Bettis would need to undergo chemotherapy, which he did. Bettis finished his treatments in May and was back pitching in the minor leagues by mid-July.

On Monday, Bettis returned to the majors for the Rockies’ game against the Braves. When he was announced prior to the start of the game, Bettis received an ovation. Take a look and listen below.

Bettis also received kind and encouraging words from players around Major League Baseball ahead of his return, including from Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon, who underwent surgery for testicular cancer in May.

If you need extra motivation to come out to the @Rockies game tonight, @cbettis35 gonna show everyone what he thinks of cancer. #CRfamily — Ian Desmond (@IDesmond20) August 14, 2017

So proud of my former teammate and cancer survivor, @cbettis35. We're all rooting for you buddy! https://t.co/V2AxKU0Fiy — Collin McHugh (@Collin_McHugh) August 14, 2017

Ready to watch @cbettis35 return to a big league mound, right back where you belong brother! Never a doubt you would be back this year! — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon19) August 15, 2017

Bettis is in his fifth season with the Rockies. Last year he pitched to a 4.79 ERA over 32 starts and led the Rockies with 14 victories.