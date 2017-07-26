Chances of Zach Britton trade reportedly getting slimmer

It is looking increasingly likely that Zach Britton will still be a wearing Baltimore Orioles uniform come August 1st.

According to a report by Jerry Crasnick of ESPN on Wednesday, the chances of Britton being dealt by the trade deadline are getting “slimmer by the day.”

Britton is fifth in the MLB with 126 saves since 2014, per Fangraphs. But only six of those saves have come this season, as Britton is still working his way back from a forearm injury that sidelined him for nearly three months. The Orioles might not be too keen on moving the two-time All-Star for anything less than a knockout offer either — Britton is under contract for one more season, and Baltimore still isn’t terribly far out of the AL Wild Card race.

That said, the 29-year-old lefty has drawn at least exploratory interest from some of baseball’s powerhouses. But the relief market is far from dry, and pursuing a more cost-effective contingency might be a better option for most.