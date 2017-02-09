Report: Ivanka Trump’s father-in-law would not be approved as MLB owner

Charles Kushner, the father-in-law of President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, reportedly is not involved in the bidding on the Miami Marlins, disputing a previous report. He also reportedly would not be approved as an MLB owner due to his criminal past.

Earlier on Thursday, we shared a report saying that current team owner Jeffrey Loria had a handshake agreement in place to sell the team for $1.6 billion. The bidder was said to be a New York real estate man who has much of his assets tied up in real estate and would need some assistance with financing — all of which fits Kushner’s description. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that Kushner, who is a real estate mogul, is part of a group bidding on the team.

The Marlins declined comment on whether Kushner is involved, while MLB says they have not heard anything about his involvement.

But FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman says Kushner is not involved in the bidding. Furthermore, he says that Kushner would not be approved as an MLB owner because he has served time in federal prison for tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions.

Kushner’s son, Jared, who is married to Ivanka Trump, was involved in a bid to purchase the Dodgers in 2012. Charles Kushner reportedly has had interest in purchasing an NBA team for the last several years.