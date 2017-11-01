Charlie Morton narrowly avoids harm from broken bat to escape jam (Video)

Houston Astros pitcher Charlie Morton narrowly avoided a nasty blow from a shattered bat as he escaped a jam in the sixth inning of Game 7 of the World Series.

Morton was pitching in relief with two on and two out protecting a 5-1 Astros lead when Corey Seager hit a broken bat grounder to short. Morton, perhaps not entirely comprehending what was coming at him, found himself in the way of the shattered bat coming right at him.

Morton was hit, but was okay and unharmed, judging by the fact that he returned for the seventh. It was still a rather scary moment — the end of a bat like that can be very sharp and will break skin if it hits in the wrong spot. In the end, Morton got the out, escaping unscathed in more ways than one.