Charlie Sheen working on ‘Major League 3’ with entire original cast

One of the best baseball movies ever created could be coming back for another installment, and Charlie Sheen says almost all of our favorite characters from the original film are going to be involved.

Sheen, known to “Major League” fans as Wild Thing, spoke with TMZ this week and said he has the entire cast of the hit movie on board for a third installment. Sheen also said they have a director for the film and just need backing from a studio.

“We’re trying to get ‘Major League III’ done,” Sheen said. “We’re just looking for someone to write a check. Everybody’s back except, sadly, Lou Brown. We’ll do it in his honor.”

Actor James Gammon, who played Indians manager Lou Brown in the original movie, died in 2010.

Since most of the original cast is now older and beyond Major League Baseball playing years, Sheen was asked if they are going to play softball players in the new film.

“Oh God, no. It’s a really smart story,” he said. “It’s a really great script.”

The original “Major League” came out in 1989, and it still has a massive cult following. Heck, MLB players to this day have tried on Wild Thing’s infamous hair cut. The sequel, “Major League II,” was a bit of a disappointment, but many of the original cast members were not part of the project.

I think I speak for baseball fans everywhere when I say a reunion between Ricky Vaughn, Willie Mays Hayes, Pedro Cerrano and yes, even Roger Dorn, is something to get excited about.