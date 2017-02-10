Report: Chase Utley returning to Dodgers on one-year deal

Chase Utley is coming back to California — and not just because that’s where he makes his offseason home.

Utley and the Dodgers have agreed to a one-year deal, according to the LA Times’ Andy McCullough.

Terms of the deal are not yet available.

The Dodgers acquired Logan Forsythe in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays over the offseason, so he will cover second base for the team. That leaves Utley in a utility role for the Dodgers.

Utley just turned 38 but showed that even at his age he can still be helpful to a club. He batted .252 with 14 home runs in 512 at-bats last season. He is unlikely to see as many at-bats next season but should provide a solid option for the Dodgers off the bench and in spot starts.