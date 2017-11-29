Chris Archer was randomly drug tested and had a great response

The Tampa Bay Rays righty revealed that he was selected for a random blood and urine test for PEDs and told the story to Twitter in hilarious fashion.

Got hit with a random BLOOD and URINE test for performance enhancers today. Y’all came to the wrong house. This is wild, free roaming, 100 percent grass fed, antibiotic & hormone free over here.

I ain’t mad though, I want a clean sport

— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) November 27, 2017

Archer made his second career All-Star team in 2017, going 10-12 with a 4.07 ERA and 249 strikeouts (fourth in the MLB). And if you think he was anything less than 100 percent natural, you’ve got another thing coming (though this may still be second to Eric Thames in terms of legendary drug test reactions).