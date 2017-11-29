pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Chris Archer was randomly drug tested and had a great response

November 29, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Chris Archer
The random drug-testing genie came knocking at Chris Archer’s door on Monday, and it made for one priceless reaction from him.

The Tampa Bay Rays righty revealed that he was selected for a random blood and urine test for PEDs and told the story to Twitter in hilarious fashion.

Archer made his second career All-Star team in 2017, going 10-12 with a 4.07 ERA and 249 strikeouts (fourth in the MLB). And if you think he was anything less than 100 percent natural, you’ve got another thing coming (though this may still be second to Eric Thames in terms of legendary drug test reactions).

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus