Report: Chris Carter drawing interest from Rangers, A’s

Chris Carter may be returning to the American League West.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports on Sunday that the veteran slugger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics.

The 30-year-old Carter actually began his career in Oakland, playing the first three seasons of his career there from 2010 to 2012. He also played his next three seasons in the division with the Houston Astros from 2013 to 2015.

Carter tied for the National League lead in home runs with 41 in 2016 as a Milwaukee Brewer, but he struggled mightily with the New York Yankees this season, batting just .201 before being released. We know that at least the Rangers could be busy these next few weeks, and either them or the A’s know what they would be getting with a flyer on Carter — strikeouts on strikeouts with the potential for some 400-foot bombs every now and then.