Chris Christie booed after catching foul ball at Mets game (Video)

Chris Christie’s trip to Citi Field on Wednesday included a cascade of boos after he was shown on around the stadium.

During the third inning of the Mets’ game against the Cardinals, St. Louis shortstop Paul DeJong fouled a pitch from Rafael Montero towards third base that ended up in the stands. As coincidence would have it, the ball ended up in the hands of the New Jersey governor. When Christie was shown on screens around the stadium, he was roundly booed. Take a look and listen below.

Chris Christie caught a foul ball at Citi Field, then got heavily booed and dunked on by a dopey play-by-play guy pic.twitter.com/n2GpN0EEQd — Chase Woodruff (@dcwoodruff) July 19, 2017

Christie also received a bit of a shot from the play-by-play announcer, who made a reference to Christie being photographed on a beach that had been closed over Fourth of July weekend. It’s safe to say, Christie is not the most popular person in the New York/New Jersey area.