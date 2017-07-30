Ad Unit
Chris Christie gets in heckler’s face at Brewers game (Video)

July 30, 2017
by Larry Brown

New Jersey governor Chris Christie can’t even attend a ballgame in Milwaukee without hearing it from hecklers. Only this time Christie decided to respond.

A video shared by WISN’s Ben Hutchinson on Sunday shows Christie getting in a fan’s face at a Brewers-Cubs game:

Hutchinson says Christie was being heckled prior to that. His response? “You’re a big shot.”

Christie was also recently booed at a New York Mets game, so he’s getting similar treatment in the Midwest.

The political figure’s son reportedly works for the Brewers after previously playing ball at Princeton.


