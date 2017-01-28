Chris Davis: Jose Bautista is ‘easy to dislike’

Chris Davis made it pretty clear on Saturday that he’s no fan of Jose Bautista.

Bautista re-signed with the Toronto Blue Jays two weeks ago after going a few months on the free agent market. There was some speculation that the Baltimore Orioles would have interest in Bautista, but that didn’t end up happening.

Instead, Bautista will remain with Baltimore’s AL East rival, and that seems to be just fine with Davis.

Speaking at the Orioles’ FanFest event Saturday, Davis said Bautista is “easy to dislike.”

Orioles Chris Davis at FanFest on Jose Bautista: "He's actually a pretty good dude — said no one ever….He's a guy who's easy to dislike." — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonCBS) January 28, 2017

Though the remark is pretty shocking, it’s not all that surprising. Recall what the Orioles said to Bautista’s reps in December about why they wouldn’t be signing him (story here).

Bautista is a vocal guy and a good player. He’s the type of icon/leader you want on your side but hate if he’s your opponent because he’s a standout and a bit of a showman. It’s no surprise Davis and Orioles fans aren’t fond of him.