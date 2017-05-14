Chris Iannetta admits he remembers little of being hit in face by pitch

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Chris Iannetta spoke to the media for the first time since he was hit in the face by a pitch on Friday night.

Iannetta frighteningly remarked that he remembered very little of the incident.

“I don’t remember a lot of it,” Iannetta said Sunday, via Barry M. Bloom of MLB.com. “The first thing I really remember is getting hit in the face.”

Iannetta said he still needs more dental work in light of the injury. He was, unsurprisingly, placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Sunday, as he will have a number of issues that he’ll need to recover from. All told, though, it sounds like he came through such a dangerous moment better than he could have.