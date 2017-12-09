Marlins’ Christian Yelich sends cryptic tweet amid Stanton rumors

As the Miami Marlins prepare to ship Giancarlo Stanton to New York, one must wonder what current Marlins players are thinking.

One, outfielder Christian Yelich, gave us a glimpse of that thought process. The 26-year-old sent a rather cryptic tweet on Saturday as the Stanton rumors intensified to the point where it was being widely reported that a deal was done.

Yelich’s tweet was a simple emoji.

— Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) December 9, 2017

Many Marlins players and fans will be feeling the same way. Bear in mind that, in addition to the Stanton hoopla, Miami just shipped Dee Gordon out of town as well. There’s a real chance that Yelich himself may find himself being moved, but that may become less likely now that the Marlins have found someone to relieve them of Stanton’s contract.