CJ Wilson could reportedly hold showcase in February

Though he’s 36 years old and forgotten by most, C.J. Wilson is still kicking.

According to a report by Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports on Friday, Wilson, who underwent left shoulder surgery in July, is making progress in his recovery and started a throwing program over a month ago. Rosenthal also notes that the two-time All-Star could hold a showcase in February.

The veteran lefty missed the entire 2016 season with the shoulder issue. But he already appeared to be in rapid decline well before that, going 21-18 with a 4.24 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP in his last two full seasons on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Wilson’s crippling five-year, $77.5 million deal with the Angels finally expired this offseason.

Wilson had already been attracting some interest in recent months. But given his age, health, and plummeting performance, he may still have to settle for a minor league “prove it” deal somewhere, pending how he fares in February.