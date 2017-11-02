Clayton Kershaw: Astros ‘deserved’ World Series title

Clayton Kershaw gave the Los Angeles Dodgers literally everything he had in the tank.

Two days after starting Game 6 of the World Series, Kershaw took the mound again on Wednesday night in relief of Yu Darvish and pitched four shutout innings in an effort to keep the game within reach.

Ultimately, it wasn’t enough as the Astros walked away with a 5-1 victory and their first World Series title.

For Kershaw, like many of his Dodgers teammates, it was a tough pill to swallow. But rather than being bitter, the All-Star offered up his congratulations to the Astros and straight-out acknowledged they deserved to win.

Kershaw: "It's human nature to go back & look at what you could do different. At end of the day, we got beat by team that deserved to win" — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) November 2, 2017

As good as the Dodgers and Kershaw have been over the last decade, they continually come up short. And while the three-time Cy Young winner continues to display solid sportsmanship, there’s no denying how badly he’d like to finally win it all.

There’s always next year.