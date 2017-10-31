Clayton Kershaw available for ‘whatever they need’ in Game 7

Clayton Kershaw says he will be available for whatever the Los Angeles Dodgers need out of him in Game 7.

The Dodgers ace, who was knocked out of Game 5 of the World Series after 4.2 innings, shared his thoughts on his availability for what will be the last game of the season.

Clayton Kershaw in Game 7: “I can go 27 innings. Whatever they need.” — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) November 1, 2017

The Dodgers have Yu Darvish starting in the game, so they aren’t planning to need a ton out of Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts says he is willing to utilize his ace.

“When you’re talking about Clayton Kershaw, Game 7, anything is within reason.” – Dave Roberts #worldseries — Marcus Vanderberg (@marcowill) November 1, 2017

The last time Kershaw pitched in relief was in Game 5 of the 2016 NLDS against the Nationals. Kershaw got the finally two outs of the game for the save. The Dodgers would love to see him get the save in a Game 7 victory on Wednesday.