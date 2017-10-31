pixel 1
Clayton Kershaw available for ‘whatever they need’ in Game 7

October 31, 2017
by Larry Brown

Clayton Kershaw says he will be available for whatever the Los Angeles Dodgers need out of him in Game 7.

The Dodgers ace, who was knocked out of Game 5 of the World Series after 4.2 innings, shared his thoughts on his availability for what will be the last game of the season.

The Dodgers have Yu Darvish starting in the game, so they aren’t planning to need a ton out of Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts says he is willing to utilize his ace.

The last time Kershaw pitched in relief was in Game 5 of the 2016 NLDS against the Nationals. Kershaw got the finally two outs of the game for the save. The Dodgers would love to see him get the save in a Game 7 victory on Wednesday.

