Clayton Kershaw: ‘A lot of frustration’ over latest back injury

Clayton Kershaw’s latest health setback really has him pounding his glove.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace lefty was forced to exit his start against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday with what the team later called “right lower back tightness.” After the game, Kershaw addressed reporters.

“A lot of frustration,” said the former NL MVP, per JP Hoornstra of the Orange County Register. “I’ve done countless hours of back maintenance and rehab trying to stay healthy. I’ve felt really, really good up to this point.”

Kershaw, who now appears headed for a disabled list stint, hadn’t yet missed a start this season and had been his usual magnificent self with a 15-2 record, a 2.07 ERA, and 166 strikeouts in 139.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers have one of the deepest rotations in the league, and they are way out ahead of the pack with an NL-best record of 68-31. But losing the best pitcher in baseball for any amount of time is never good, especially when you consider Kershaw dealt with similar injury issues around this time last year.