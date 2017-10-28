Clayton Kershaw sneaks a moment on mound after Game 4 win

Clayton Kershaw is all about the visualization of success.

The Los Angeles Dodgers ace sneaked in a moment on the mound after lining up for handshakes to celebrate the team’s 6-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 4 of the World Series on Saturday night. Take a look:

Kershaw is the scheduled Game 5 starter for the Dodgers. The three-time Cy Young Award winner has shaken off a reputation for being a postseason disappointment by going 3-0 with a 2.96 ERA in the 2017 playoffs. The Dodgers have won every game he’s started this postseason. They would love to continue that trend in Game 5 with the series tied at 2.