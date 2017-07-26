Clayton Kershaw says no timetable yet for his return

Clayton Kershaw is eager to return to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the ace says there is no timetable yet for his recovery.

The southpaw left his start for the Dodgers on Sunday after tweaking his back. An initial report said he could miss four to six weeks. Kershaw isn’t setting expectations for his return yet.

Clayton Kershaw said there's "not much" to say about status of his back injury. "Just trying to get back quick." Insisted no timetable — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 27, 2017

The good news is an MRI showed that that his disc was not the issue.

Kershaw admitted it was "big relief" when MRI showed disc was not an issue with this injury. "Definitely not as painful this year." — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 27, 2017

Kershaw slapped away any questions about a timetable for his return but did say "I’d definitely like a few (starts) before October" — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) July 27, 2017

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was on his way to a fourth this season prior to his back injury. He leads MLB in wins (15) and ERA (2.04) and has 168 strikeouts in 141.1 innings this season.