Wednesday, July 26, 2017

Clayton Kershaw says no timetable yet for his return

July 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw is eager to return to action for the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the ace says there is no timetable yet for his recovery.

The southpaw left his start for the Dodgers on Sunday after tweaking his back. An initial report said he could miss four to six weeks. Kershaw isn’t setting expectations for his return yet.

The good news is an MRI showed that that his disc was not the issue.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner was on his way to a fourth this season prior to his back injury. He leads MLB in wins (15) and ERA (2.04) and has 168 strikeouts in 141.1 innings this season.


Comments

