Sunday, October 29, 2017

Clayton Kershaw sets record for most home runs allowed in single postseason

October 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw made history on Sunday night, but not the kind you want to make.

The Los Angeles Dodgers starter set a record for the most home runs allowed in a single postseason. That mark was set when he allowed a 3-run home run to Yuli Gurriel to tie Game 5 of the World Series at four.

The Dodgers spotted Kershaw a 4-0 lead, which is about as much as you could ask for. He was unable to hold onto it as he got roughed up in the fourth. He got into more trouble an inning later and put two runners on before Dave Roberts pulled him for Kenta Maeda, who gave up a 3-run home run to Jose Altuve that tied the game at seven.

There are a few things to be said about Kershaw’s dubious record. One, you have to be doing something right to set a record like this. You and your team must be doing well enough to pitch that many innings, which was the case for Kershaw and the Dodgers. Two, he had a sub-3.00 ERA in the 2017 postseason prior to Game 5. That means that even though he had allowed seven home runs, he only had given up one other run, so you can certainly live with that.

But overall, holding this record seems fitting for Kershaw, who has developed a reputation for being a postseason disappointment.

