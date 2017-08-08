Clayton Kershaw to throw bullpen over weekend

There is good news for the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Clayton Kershaw front.

Kershaw is set to throw a bullpen session over the weekend, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Clayton Kershaw will likely throw a bullpen session this weekend in Los Angeles, Dave Roberts said. First time off a mound since the injury. — Andy McCullough (@McCulloughTimes) August 8, 2017

Kershaw has been out since hurting his back during a start on July 23.

As another positive sign, Kershaw threw long toss on Tuesday and also threw many of his pitches from flat ground, per Dodgers reporter Ken Gurnick. Kershaw had a positive outlook after working on things.

"I feel healthy. I don't feel I've lost much." — Kershaw. — Ken Gurnick (@kengurnick) August 8, 2017

The plan for now is to have Kershaw throw a bullpen session, then perhaps a rehab start before returning to the Dodgers. Roberts hopes Kershaw will be able to make 4-5 starts before the playoffs.

The Dodgers maintain the best record in baseball. In addition to Kershaw, who had the best stats in baseball prior to his injury, LA also now boasts Yu Darvish, who was acquired at the trade deadline.