Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Clayton Kershaw to throw bullpen over weekend

August 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Clayton Kershaw

There is good news for the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Clayton Kershaw front.

Kershaw is set to throw a bullpen session over the weekend, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

Kershaw has been out since hurting his back during a start on July 23.

As another positive sign, Kershaw threw long toss on Tuesday and also threw many of his pitches from flat ground, per Dodgers reporter Ken Gurnick. Kershaw had a positive outlook after working on things.

The plan for now is to have Kershaw throw a bullpen session, then perhaps a rehab start before returning to the Dodgers. Roberts hopes Kershaw will be able to make 4-5 starts before the playoffs.

The Dodgers maintain the best record in baseball. In addition to Kershaw, who had the best stats in baseball prior to his injury, LA also now boasts Yu Darvish, who was acquired at the trade deadline.

