Clayton Kershaw warms up during benches clearing incident

Tempers flared and benches cleared during Wednesday’s game between the Giants and Dodgers. None of it phased Clayton Kershaw, who just wanted to back on the mound so he could pitch.

In the top of the third inning, Johnny Cueto threw a pitch that went up and in to Yasmani Grandal. After the Dodgers catcher flew out to end the inning, the two exchanged words along the first base line, which led to both benches clearing. While players from each team were convening, Clayton Kershaw casually strolled out to the mound to begin warming up for his next inning of work.

Dodgers and Giants had benches clear, so Clayton Kershaw did the one thing he knows how to do – he went to the mound so he could pitch. pic.twitter.com/sLWGZMB4ou — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) May 17, 2017

Cueto and Grandal were having words. Benches cleared. Kershaw split the crowds and started warming up. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) May 17, 2017

When it’s his turn in the rotation, Clayton Kershaw is not about any extracurricular activities, so it seems.

