Clayton Kershaw will be ready to pitch in Game 7

Clayton Kershaw was unable to come through for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series, but that does not mean he’s done for the rest of the series.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Tuesday’s Game 6 against the Houston Astros that Kershaw told him he was ready to pitch in Game 6. Roberts’ response was to tell Kershaw to be ready to close out Game 7.

Clayton Kershaw texted Dave Roberts Monday and told him he’s ready to pitch Game 6. Roberts told him to be ready to get last out Game 7. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) October 31, 2017

Kershaw was unable to protect a 4-0 lead in Game 5 and got knocked out of the game in the fifth inning, furthering his reputation for being a postseason disappointment. But with a day off on Monday and having a second day of rest in Game 6, Kershaw would be willing to get back out there on Wednesday if there’s a Game 7.

Houston leads the series 3-2 and has two shots to put away the Dodgers and win the series.