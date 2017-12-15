Clint Frazier likely involved in potential Gerrit Cole trade

There have been consistent reports about the New York Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates discussing a trade for Gerrit Cole, and now it sounds like Clint Frazier would likely be a part of a deal if one were to happen.

Fan Rag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported on Friday that the two teams are continuing to talk about a Cole deal. That’s when he also said Frazier would likely be a part of such a trade.

Yankees and pirates are continuing to talk about Gerrit Cole. Clint Frazier would likely be part of package, if it happens. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2017

Frazier’s involvement in any trade by the Yankees would make complete sense. Following the acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton, the Yankees have a surplus of outfielders that also includes Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner, and Jacoby Ellsbury. Frazier is young and offers great potential, so he would likely be attractive to any team interesting in having a top prospect.

Cole is under team control for two more seasons. The 27-year-old is coming off a down season but still has a 3.23 ERA, which is why many teams have targeted him. Trade talks between the teams centering around Cole have been reported for a few days.