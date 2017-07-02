Cody Bellinger to participate in Home Run Derby

The 2017 MLB All-Star festivities will be getting a double dose of Los Angeles Dodgers rookie sensation Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger, who was just announced as an NL All-Star this year, said on MLB Network Sunday that he will be participating in the Home Run Derby as well and will have his father pitching to him, per Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports.

The 21-year-old slugger has clubbed an NL-leading 24 home runs this year in just 63 games since being called up in late April. With fellow rookie studs and more established veterans alike in the mix to participate in the derby as well, Bellinger and his Bunyan-esque power will certainly be a welcome addition.

Image via Dodger Blue on YouTube