Report: Colby Rasmus agrees to deal with Tampa Bay

Colby Rasmus has returned to the American League East.

According to a report by Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports on Monday, the Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a free agent deal with the veteran outfielder.

Rasmus, 30, managed 15 home runs and 54 RBIs in 107 appearances for the Houston Astros last season but posted an anemic .206/.286/.355 slash line (all career lows). He was a strong asset defensively, however, as his 20 defensive runs saved ranked fourth among all outfielders (per Fangraphs).

Even Tampa Bay’s ace pitcher has publicly voiced his opinion that the roster needs to improve. Bringing in Rasmus, which will now allow for the possibility of defensively-challenged power hitter Corey Dickerson moving to DH, thus creating a strong defensive outfield trio with Kevin Kiermaier and Steven Souza, will certainly help accomplish that.

Image via MLB on YouTube